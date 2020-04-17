Miss. Gov. calls state’s COVID-19 economic woes “insane”

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says the economic problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic are “insane.”

Mississippi processed more than 129,500 unemployment claims between March 14 and April 11. That’s according to numbers released Thursday by the U.S. Employment and Training Administration. Reeves has said the usual number is no more than 1,000 a week.

The state Health Department says Thursday that Mississippi has at least 3,624 confirmed cases of the virus and at least 129 deaths from the outbreak.