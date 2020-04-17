Miss. Gov. calls state’s COVID-19 economic woes “insane”

State / Regional

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says the economic problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic are “insane.”

Mississippi processed more than 129,500 unemployment claims between March 14 and April 11. That’s according to numbers released Thursday by the U.S. Employment and Training Administration. Reeves has said the usual number is no more than 1,000 a week.

The state Health Department says Thursday that Mississippi has at least 3,624 confirmed cases of the virus and at least 129 deaths from the outbreak.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories