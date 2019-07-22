Miss. GOP Gubernatorial Primary Debate to air Tuesday evening

(WJTV) — Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will host the only live televised statewide debate on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. CT featuring candidates who are competing in the Republican primary election for Mississippi governor. All three Republican gubernatorial contenders will participate in the debate, including former Chief Justice of the State Supreme Court of William Waller Jr. (R), State House Representative Robert Foster (R-MS28) and Lieutenant Governor Jonathon Tate Reeves (R). The one-hour debate will air on The Gulf Coast CW (WFNA). You may also access a live-stream of the debate online at wkrg.com.

The Mississippi gubernatorial Republican primary debate is scheduled to take place at the WJTV-TV 12 News Broadcast Center in Jackson, MS. The debate will be moderated by leading WJTV-TV local news anchors Byron Brown and Melanie Christopher, as well as political reporter Gerald Harris who will deliver questions to the candidates focused on topical local and regional issues impacting communities across Mississippi and candidate-specific subjects. In addition to taking questions from the moderators, candidates will respond to questions from local voters about issues that are impacting their local communities. Questions for the debate may be submitted by members of the public by e-mailing Rob Taylor, WJTV-TV Assistant News Director, at rtaylor@wjtv.com.

“As Nexstar has grown to become one of America’s leading local media companies, we continue to elevate our legacy of public service and local news leadership by delivering more trusted and balanced local programming to our viewers,” stated Tim Busch, President of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. “The Mississippi gubernatorial Republican primary debate is the only programming where local voters can hear directly and collectively in a live forum, from candidates about their plans to address the state’s most important issues including education, health care, infrastructure and the economy. We are proud to have our local news and programming teams in Jackson, Hattiesburg, Memphis, Baton Rouge and Mobile partner to produce the only live televised debate both on-air and streaming online. To ensure that we are addressing the information interests of all local voters, we are also are teaming up with select broadcast partners to facilitate statewide coverage of the event. We are grateful to the candidates for their participation, and to the outstanding local communities in great state of Mississippi for their continued viewership and engagement.”

The Mississippi gubernatorial primary elections will take place on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. The Republican and Democratic winners of the primary elections will go on to compete in the general election on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. To register to vote or for more information regarding the upcoming elections and voter identification requirements, please visit www.sos.ms.gov/Elections-Voting/Pages/default.aspx.

Moderators: