Miss. gig workers eligible for unemployment benefits

State / Regional

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says the state economy will reopen gradually after health officials and others say it’s safe to do so during the coronavirus pandemic. He says Tuesday that it won’t be like turning on a light switch.

Other Republican governors in parts of the South are planning to let some businesses reopen in coming days. Reeves says unemployment benefits are available for gig workers and others who previously were not eligible.

The state Health Department says Tuesday that Mississippi has at least 4,716 confirmed cases and 183 deaths from the coronavirus as of Monday evening.

