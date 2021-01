MILLRY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Millry police officer who resigned without explanation is facing nine felony charges after a grand jury indictment.

Christopher Carter is charged with three counts of using his position for personal gain, three counts of computer tampering, and three counts of soliciting prostitution.

A grand jury indicted him on the counts Monday, Jan. 25.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation. Carter resigned about a week ago after hearing about the investigation.