Metro Nashville Police release bodycam footage of explosion

NASHVILLE (WKRG) – Metro Nashville Police have released bodycam video from an officer who was on the scene minutes before the explosion on Christmas Day.

Officer Michael Sipos was one of the officers who responded to 2nd Ave N Christmas Day in the minutes prior to the explosion. He had been issued a body camera just days earlier.

Officer Michael Sipos, 1 of the officers who responded to 2nd Ave N Christmas Day in the minutes prior to the explosion, had been issued a body camera just days earlier. Here is what he saw & heard: https://t.co/ytceSqc2Cp — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 28, 2020

The video lasts more than 12 minutes. At about the 3:52 minute mark, the explosion can be heard as Sipos opens the trunk of a police car. Alarms blare as Sipos makes his way to the blast site while directing people away from the scene. A man tries to make his way toward the scene, but Sipos stops him and directs him away, saying “Go this way, trust me, man.” Another man says he saw a “pretty big fireball.”

