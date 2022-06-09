MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating after a Meridian police officer was shot and killed on Thursday, June 9.

The officer-involved shooting happened on 51st Avenue in Meridian city limits. The police officer has not been identified.

Investigators said the suspect, 31-year-old Dante Marquez Bender, is believed to be driving a 2004 black Nissan Armada with a tag that reads “IMANI.” He is considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Bender, call 911 or 1-855-485- TIPS (8477) or send an email to MBITIPS@dps.ms.gov. All tips are anonymous.

Upon completing their investigation, MBI agents will share their findings with the local District Attorney’s Office