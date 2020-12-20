MEMA exec. director hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The executive director of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) has been hospitalized.

According to officials, Greg Michel was admitted to the hospital as he battles pneumonia, which was a complication brought on by COVID-19. On December 9, Gov. Tate Reeves announced Michel tested positive for the virus.

“The director remains in good spirits and is grateful to the medical staff treating him and all those suffering during this pandemic. MEMA continues to operate as usual while taking every precaution necessary to protect our staff. Our thoughts are with the director as he fights this virus,” said Malary White, Director of External Affairs for MEMA.

