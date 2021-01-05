Mega Millions tops $447 million for Tuesday’s drawing

TALLAHASSEE , Fla. (WKRG) –Inching towards $1 billion dollars to be up for grabs this week between Tuesday’s Mega Millions Jackpot and Wednesday’s Powerball. Florida Lottery officials announced Tuesday that the Mega Millions jackpot reached $447 million just hours before the drawing. The Powerball stands at $410 million. Tickets are available in Florida and Mississippi, but Alabama still has no lottery.

Players have a chance to win big this week as America’s dueling jackpots, MEGA MILLIONS® and POWERBALL®, continue to climb, reaching a combined total of $857 million! The MEGA MILLIONS jackpot increased to an estimated $447 million on Tuesday and the POWERBALL jackpot rolled to an estimated $410 million on Saturday.

Jackpot winners have the option to receive their winnings in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum cash option of approximately $339.6 million for MEGA MILLIONS and $316.4 million for POWERBALL. In addition to the jackpot prize, players can win lower-tier prizes of up to $2 million with POWERBALL and up to $5 million with MEGA MILLIONS.

MEGA MILLIONS jackpots start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win by matching the five white ball numbers (1-70) and the Mega Ball number (1-25). The overall odds of winning a prize in the game are approximately one-in-24.

POWERBALL jackpots start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win by matching the five white ball numbers (1-69) and the Power Ball number (1-26). The overall odds of winning a prize in the game are approximately one-in-24.87.

Players can purchase tickets at any of the more than 13,000 Lottery retailers across the state for the chance to become Florida’s newest multi-millionaire. Players are reminded to sign the back of their tickets at the time of purchase and keep them in a safe place. The integrity of all games is of utmost importance to the Florida Lottery. As always, the Florida Lottery reminds all players to play responsibly and remember that it only takes one ticket to win.

