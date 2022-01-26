JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi House voted 103 to 13 to pass a medical marijuana bill

Senate Bill 2095 passed the Mississippi Senate with little debate Wednesday morning before going back to the House. The bill will now be sent to Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) for his signature.

The Republican governor could sign the bill, veto it or let it become law without his signature. He has not said what he will do, but legislators passed it by a wide enough margin to override a veto.

If it becomes law, as expected, Mississippi would join the majority of states that let people use cannabis for medical reasons.

A majority of Mississippi voters approved a medical marijuana initiative in November 2020, but the state Supreme Court invalidated it six months later by ruling that the state’s initiative process was outdated and the measure was not properly on the ballot.

The bill says patients could buy up to to 3.5 grams of cannabis per day, up to six days a week. That is about 3 ounces per month.

The bill sets taxes on production and sale of cannabis, and it specifies that plants must be grown indoors under controlled conditions.

