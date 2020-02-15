MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Medical marijuana legislation that would allow people to be prescribed marijuana for 15 medical conditions, is headed to its first vote in the Alabama Legislature. The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a public hearing on the bill Wednesday and could vote the same day. The bill by Republican Sen. Tim Melson would allow people to be prescribed medical marijuana for certain conditions, including cancer, anxiety and chronic pain, and to purchase cannabis products at a dispensary licensed by the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
LATEST STORIES:
- Shift to digital census raises fear of Iowa-like breakdown
- Medical marijuana bill heads to first vote in Legislature
- 6 wounded in shooting at Chicago apartment complex
- Esper says Taliban deal is promising but not without risk
- Once wildly popular trivia app folds