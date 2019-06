Jackson, Miss —- The Mississippi Department of Transportation wants your amusing one-liners to put on traffic signs throughout the state.

When creating your messages, MDOT asks that you remember these guidelines:

-The message must relate to traffic safety.

-Signs accommodate three lines and 21 characters, including spaces, per line.

-#Hashtags, phone numbers and website addresses are not allowed.

-No emoji ☹.

