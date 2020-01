FILE – In this July 21, 2010, photo, employees leave the front gate of the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman, Miss. An inmate at the Mississippi prison that was a focus of recent deadly unrest was found hanging in his cell by two corrections officers over the weekend and pronounced dead, a coroner said Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections, two inmates were killed at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman Monday night.

MDOC said it appears to be an isolated incident and not a continuation of the recent retaliatory killings. The Parchman chaplain has reached out to the next of kin.

According to MDOC, the department is investigating.

We are investigating further now. When we compile details and feel confident that information is accurate, we will quickly share more. — MDOC (@MS_MDOC) January 21, 2020

Governor Tate Reeves released a statement on Twitter about the recent deaths.