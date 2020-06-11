McIntosh 4th of July Firework Show canceled

MCINTOSH, Ala. (WKRG) — The 4th of July Firework Show in McIntosh has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The McIntosh Volunteer Fire Department made the announcement Wednesday.

“Due to COVID-19, CDC guidelines pertaining to social distancing and the safety of our community, the Town of McIntosh has canceled the 4th of July firework show for this year. We hope you all have a safe and happy summer,” The Facebook post said.

