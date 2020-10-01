McCall Water System warns of lead in drinking water

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — McCall Water System, which serves the Brewton area, has found elevated levels of lead in drinking water in some homes and buildings.

McCall says although most homes have very low levels of lead in their drinking water, some homes in the community have lead levels above the EPS action level of 15 parts per billion, or .015 milligrams of lead per liter of water.

Under federal law, McCall is required to have a program in place to minimize lead in drinking water by January 31, 2021. The program includes corrosion control treatment, source water treatment and public education. If you have any questions about the requirements of lead regulation, call 251-867-6100.

For more information on the steps you can take to reduce exposure to lead in drinking water and a list of laboratories for where you can get your water tested, click the file link below.

