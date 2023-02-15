CHICAGO (WGNO) — As Black History Month continues, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is at the University of Chicago on Wednesday to speak at a series highlighting the rise of Black mayors across America.

Cantrell will join Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and former Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins for a panel discussion surrounding the significance of Black leadership and how it can be made something more than a temporary trend.

“As the first Black female leader elected to serve the City of New Orleans and her people, it is my distinct honor to join my brother and sister mayors, both past and present, for this important and timely conversation,” the mayor said ahead of the event.

“There has been great progress made in terms of who we elect to serve us, and each achievement is a cause for celebration, proof of progress and another milepost on our march to reshape history. As Black women and men and as leaders across the country, we face many challenges daily, but that does not hinder the results we are rendering for our communities. I will continue to take advantage of any opportunity or platform that lends itself to validate the story and reality of what our people are facing, meet them where they are and help them move our nation forward.”

The event will be moderated by former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

The event is hosted by UChicago’s Institute of Politics, which looks to engage students with a passion for public service.