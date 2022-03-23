NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Following Tuesday night’s tornado that tore through the area, officials with the City of New Orleans will hold a media briefing Wednesday morning to discuss the storm’s impact on the Lower Ninth Ward and New Orleans East.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell reports no injuries or significant damage from the storm in Orleans Parish. Additionally, the Mayor’s office is expected to declare a State of Emergency Wednesday afternoon.

A State of Emergency has been issued by Governor John Bel Edwards following Tuesday night’s storms. The Governor will be in St. Bernard Parish assessing the damage on Wednesday afternoon.

Entergy continues to work to restore power across the city with an estimation of power being mostly restored by 11 p.m.

For residents both in and outside of Orleans Parish, there is a Crisis Clean-up Hotline available up until April 8, 2022. For assistance, call 504-350-0788.