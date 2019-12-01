Mass shooting near New Orleans French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WKRG) — New Orleans Police sent this news release early Sunday morning.

The NOPD is investigating a shooting that occurred in the early hours today (December 1, 2019) in the 700 block of Canal Street that injured 11 people.

At about 3:21 a.m., NOPD officers near the location reported hearing gunfire. Upon arrival to the scene, officers discovered multiple individuals had been struck by gunfire. No officers were reported injured.

Ten of the 11 total victims, two of which were reported to be in critical condition, were transported to local medical facilities for treatment. One victim was a walk-in at a local hospital. No further details are available as to their respective statuses at this time.

Louisiana State Police and federal officers are assisting NOPD in response and investigation.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible in this incident, as well as a motive. No arrests have been made as of this writing. No further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eight District detectives at 504-658-6080, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.



NOLA PD