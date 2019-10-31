Marshall addresses Silver Haired Legislature on scams targeted at senior citizens

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Scams targeting senior citizens are on the rise across Alabama.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said that as technology advances, so do scammers. This issue was personal to several people who gathered together in Montgomery Wednesday.

According to the National Council on Aging, senior citizens have been a target for scams for years. Magdalene Patton is a member of the Silver Haired Legislature, a group made up of men and women over the age of 60 years old and older who advocate on behalf of seniors citizens. Patton said one of her close friends fell nearly victim to a major money scam where she was told to send $500 to what turned out to be a fake account.

“When she ran back home, too late,” Patton said. “They had gone into her bank account and cleaned her out.”

Later on, Patton’s friend was able to recover her money through help from her bank.

Scams against elderly people was one of the topics Marshall spoke about to the Silver Haired Legislature.

“From the AG’s office, we need to continue to educate seniors on what to look for,” Marshall said.

Marshall said these cases are often challenging.

“Most of those that engage in these crimes don’t live in Alabama, they don’t live in the United States,” he said. “That’s why it is very difficult for law enforcement to hold someone accountable.”

Marshall said he would like to see more regulations placed on robocalls, a conversation he said he plans to have with the FCC.

