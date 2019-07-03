Marshae Jones will not be prosecuted for shooting that killed her unborn child

FILE – This file photo provided by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office shows Marshae Jones. Lawyers defending Jones, who was arrested last week after a grand jury issued an indictment saying she intentionally caused the death of her fetus by initiating a fight while five-months pregnant, said Monday, July 1, 2019, the charges are “completely unreasonable and unjust” and should be dismissed. (Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File)

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County District Attorney has decided to drop the charges against Marshae Jones and she will not be prosecuted.

Jones was initially charged with manslaughter of her unborn child after been shot during an altercation.

Jefferson County District Attorney Lynneice Washington made the announcement Wednesday. No further legal action will be taken against Jones.

“After reviewing the facts of this case and the applicable state law, I have determined that it is not in the best interest of justice to pursue prosecution of Ms. Jones on the manslaughter charge for which she was indicted by the Grand Jury,” DA Washington said in a statement. “Therefore, I am hereby dismissing this case, and no further legal action will be taken against Ms. Jones in this matter.”

Jones was charged allegedly because she was seen to have known she could have been hurt after starting the confrontation back in December of 2018.

Jones’ attorney Mark White released a statement following DA Washington’s decision:

“The District Attorney’s decision will help Marshae continue to heal from this tragic event and work to rebuild her life in a positive and productive way. She moves forward with enormous gratitude for the support she and her family have received during this challenging time. “