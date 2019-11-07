Manhunt underway for named suspect in Aniah Blanchard’s disappearance

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) -Auburn police are releasing the name and face of the person they suspect is responsible for abducting and harming 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard. She was reported missing October 24th.

A massive manhunt is now underway as a warrant is out for the arrest of Ibraheem Yazeed of Montgomery. Yazeed is considered armed and dangerous.

Ibraheem Yazeed

“The Auburn Police Division has identified the person of interest as Ibraheem Yazeed, 30 years of age from Montgomery Alabama. A warrant has been obtained for his arrest for the charge of Kidnapping in the first degree. Currently, the US Marshal’s Fugitive Task force along with other agencies assisting in this investigation are actively searching for Yazeed. Yazeed is currently out on bond for the charges of Kidnapping and Attempted Murder from another jurisdiction; he should be considered dangerous and potentially armed.” said Chief Paul Register.

The charge stems from the investigation of the disappearance of Aniah Haley Blanchard between Wednesday, October 23, 2019, and Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Investigators say further investigation and analysis of evidence has determined Yazeed, was at the same location Blanchard was last seen and is involved in taking Aniah against her will.

Additional charges and/or arrests are anticipated.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or having information on this case is asked to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP, or the 24 hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.

Police say Yazeed was captured on video surveillance inside the Chevron convenience store along south College street in Auburn at the time Aniah Blanchard was last seen on video inside the store prior to her disappearance on Oct. 23.

The image was shared with the public Wednesday night and Yazeed was identified.

Aniah’s vehicle was located in Montgomery on Friday, October 25. Investigators say evidence taken from inside the vehicle and tested indicates Aniah has been harmed and is the victim of foul play.

Aniah has not been located.

National search groups have joined Auburn’s 70 member multi-agency task force searching for the Auburn teen. The reward stands at $105,000 for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for Aniah’s disappearance

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding Aniah’s whereabouts, suspect in the case or other knowledge is asked to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391 or the 24 hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.