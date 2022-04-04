GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Deputies with the George County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after he tried to flee from law enforcement on a lawnmower.

The man was charged with Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with Law Enforcement after officers stopped him from fleeing on a lawnmower.

Deputies were called to Town & Country Gas Station at Highway 198 East for a disturbance. Deputies determined that a man was causing a disturbance at the gas station and threatening employees.

The man then became violent and punched out a headlight on his truck at a nearby property. The man then tried to leave the area driving a lawnmower, ignoring deputies and being “belligerent” towards them, according to a news release from the GCSO.

Local law enforcement then stopped the lawnmower. EMS treated the man’s injuries for hitting the headlight. Once the man was cleared by medical personnel, he was taken to the Goerge County Regional Correctional Facility.

The man is waiting for an appearance with a county judge. More charges may be pending.

The lawnmower was towed by a local towing company, according to the release.