MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is accused of throwing his 1-year-old son after an argument with his girlfriend at a Memphis hotel.

Police say Edwin Conner and his girlfriend were arguing at the Airport Inn when he punched her in the face and began strangling her.

The victim said she lost consciousness and woke up to Conner hitting her in the face again. He then began pulling her hair and biting her head, arms, and back.

She eventually got away from Conner, left the room, and called police. However, Conner left the hotel before the officers arrived.

Around three hours later, the officers returned to the hotel where the victim said Conner came back and took their son from the backseat of her car as she was getting ready to leave.

Conner allegedly ran across the parking lot and dangled the child over a fence as if to drop him over it.

When the victim approached Conner, he pulled the child back over the fence, threw him on the ground, and ran away.

Police say the child sustained bruises and cuts to his head and lip.

Officers eventually found Conner in the area and took him into custody.

Conner was charged with child abuse and neglect and evading arrest. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 3.