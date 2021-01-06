Man sentenced for threatening, sending dead rat to ex-wife

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – An Indiana man has been sentenced to four years and 10 months in federal prison for threatening his ex-wife over several years and mailing a dead rat to her Florida home.

Court records show 57-year-old Romney Christopher Ellis was sentenced Tuesday in Tampa federal court. He pleaded guilty in April to making interstate threats and mailing injurious articles. According to a criminal complaint, Ellis had engaged in a four-year-long campaign of harassment against his ex-wife. On one occasion, Ellis mailed a package to the victim’s home containing a dead rat and black rose. Postal inspectors executed a search warrant at Ellis’s Indianapolis home in February.

