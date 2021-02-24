Man sentenced for his role after Biloxi officer was killed

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi man could serve seven years in prison for his part in trying to cover up information about the 2019 shooting death of a Biloxi police officer.

Dalentez Latavian Brice was sentenced Wednesday in Harrison County Circuit Court. He pleaded guilty last May to a charge of hindering prosecution.

Biloxi police officer Robert McKeithen was ambushed and shot to death May 5, 2019. Darian Atkinson has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and is scheduled for trial later this year. Brice is one of five men accused of helping Atkinson after McKeithen was killed.

