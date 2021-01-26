Man points gun at witness who saw him steal fountain drink at Florida McDonald’s, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who allegedly pointed a gun at a witness who saw him steal two drinks from a McDonald’s soda fountain Friday.

According to Heartland Crime Stoppers, the suspect entered the McDonald’s restaurant in Mulberry and went straight to the fountain machine and filled up two cups of beverage without paying.

As this was going on, police said another man in the restaurant was watching the suspect. The suspect saw that he was being watched and reportedly exchanged inappropriate words with the witness.

Police said the witness followed the man outside and watched as the suspect got into a car to drive away. The witness told police the suspect pointed a gun at him before leaving.