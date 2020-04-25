Man killed Saturday morning in Atmore

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — The following is a news release Atmore’s Police Chief:
On Saturday, April 25, 2020, at approximately 1:24 AM, the Atmore Police Department received a 911 call stating a person had been assaulted by what appeared to be a gunshot and stab wound, near the 200 block of Patterson Street Apartments. Atmore Police and Atmore Ambulance Service were immediately dispatched to the scene. APD has identified the victim, Desmond Deshun Dirden, 43 years of age from Atmore. Dirden was pronounced deceased at the scene. APD has made no arrest and continues to investigate. This case is now considered a homicide.