Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Washington County Saturday identified

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama State Troopers have identified the man who was killed when his vehicle struck a tree along Highway 43 in Washington County early Saturday morning.

ALEA released the following information Monday afternoon:

WASHINGTON COUNTY – Shortly before 5:00 a.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020, ALEA Troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash on US-43 in Washington County that claimed the life of a Clarke County man. Gregory L. King, 36, of Jackson, AL, was traveling south on US-43 near mile-marker 47, in the Wagarville community when the 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis left the roadway and struck a tree on the northbound side. The Mercury caught fire and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.

Original media release sent March 29, 2020 below:

