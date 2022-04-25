RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies responded to a deadly officer-involved shooting in Brandon on Monday, April 25, 2022.

The incident happened on Interstate 20 west of Highway 80. The right lane of the interstate was blocked while investigators responded to the scene.

According to Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey, the suspect led deputies on a chase. Once they were able to stop the suspect, Bailey said the suspect got out of the vehicle and began firing shots at deputies with an automatic rifle. The sheriff said the deputies returned fire before the suspect shot himself.

Authorities said the suspect was wanted in Florida for child abduction and was considered armed and dangerous. Deputies said two children, who were related to the suspect, were found at the scene. Deputies also found three pounds of fentanyl pills.

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) will investigate the case. According to MBI, agents are assessing and gathering evidence about the shooting. Once their investigation has been completed, they will share their findings with the local District Attorney’s Office.