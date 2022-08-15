IMMOKALEE, Fla (WFLA) — Three suspects were arrested after they reportedly kidnapped a man, robbed him of $3,000 and forced him to dance in a dress while they filmed it.

According to NBC affiliate WBBH, Betsy Dejesus, 37, Noah Navarro, 39, and Blanca Mejiamedina, 46, were all arrested by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

NBC reported the victim was walking home around 6 p.m. on Tuesday when thrown into an SUV and taken to Navarro’s house. At the house Dejesus beat, stripped and robbed the man while threatening to kill him. She also forced him to dance in a dress and filmed it.

After that, the news outlet reported the victim was taken to Glades County where the suspects threw him out of the car on the side of an unknown road. The trio tried to keep beating the victim but he was able to run away to a nearby church and call 911.

The suspects then drove away.

The victim was flown to a hospital with severe facial swelling, according to WBBH. The video of the man dancing in the dress was also reportedly was being passed around the area.

Dejesus allegedly planned the crime and paid $300 for it be done. The victim identified Dejesus and Navarro as suspects. A witness tied Mejiamedina to the crime.

The victim said he knew two of the suspects prior to the incident.

Dejesus faces kidnapping, robbery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon charges. Navarro and Mejiamedina face kidnapping and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.