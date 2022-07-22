Man hired to fix vehicle, owner only given back parts: George Co. deputies

GOERGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The George County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man wanted for defrauding a man about car parts.

James Gerald Thaggard, 57, was arrested after deputies were called to investigate a case involving missing car parts. The victim told deputies he paid Thaggard to work on his car, according to a Facebook post from the GCSO.

The victim was expecting to find the car with fresh paint and new bodywork, but was only given parts of the vehicle back. Warrants were issued for Thaggard’s arrest and he was taken into custody Friday, July 22, at 1:30 p.m.

Thaggard was charged with “another count of False Pretense and one count of Grand Larceny,” according to the post. The Mississippi Department of Correction issued a Probation Revocation Warrant for Thaggard once he was arrested. Thaggard, who was on probation at the time of his arrests, will have it revoked.

Thaggard is being held in the Goerge County Regional Correctional Facility.