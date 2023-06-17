GEORGE COUNTY, Miss (WKRG) — Officials from several state agencies in Mississippi are investigating after a man dies from a homemade explosive device. This is according to a Facebook post from the George County Sheriff’s Office. The post says deputies were called to a home on Nicholson Lane in the Bexley community for an unresponsive man Thursday afternoon at 5:30.

Deputies found a dead 27-year-old man with serious wounds from what they describe as “an apparent explosive device.” The post says they also found evidence of other items used in making homemade explosives. The George County Sheriff’s Office, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives are investigating this case.

The post doesn’t say what the man may have been doing before he was killed. The post adds “Sheriff Havard would like to remind everyone of the dangers of mishandling fireworks, gunpowder, and other explosive or flammable substances. Always use safe handling practices when working with or around these substances, and never leave them within reach of children.”