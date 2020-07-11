Man dies after shooting at Lucedale barbershop

LUCEDALE, Miss (WKRG) — One man is dead after a shooting inside a Lucedale barbershop according to Lucedale’s Police Chief. Chief Kellum Fairley tells WKRG News 5 a man was shot during a fight inside a barbershop late Friday morning.

Chief Fairley said the victim, Jeffery Fairley, was waiting to get a haircut when two to three black men came inside the shop and a fight started. The chief said Jeffery Fairley was shot five to eight times. The victim was taken to George County Regional Hospital and later pronounced dead. The chief says the investigation is ongoing. So far no arrests have been made.

The chief said the victim was also the son of a police officer from the New Augusta Police Department. The chief said the victim’s father LC Fairley passed away several months ago. Chief Kellum Fairley also says the victim was his nephew.

