Man dies after his vehicle strikes tree that fell in roadway

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man died after his vehicle struck a tree that fell in the roadway.

ALEA says the crash happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 9. Bobby Earl Weatherly, 60, of Lower Peach Tree, Ala., was killed when his 1999 Chevrolet Trailblazer struck a tree that had fallen across the roadway. His vehicle then left the roadway, struck an embankment and caught fire.

The crash happened on Monroe County Road 49, in the Packards Bend community.

ALEA provided no further details. The investigation is ongoing.

LATEST STORIES