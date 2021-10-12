Man claims bookbag left in Walmart shopping cart was his wife’s, goes on shopping spree with stolen credit cards, police say

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Biloxi police say a man took a bookbag that was found in a shopping cart at a Walmart, claiming his wife left it at the store, and then went on a shopping spree using the victim’s stolen credit cards.

Police say the victim inadvertently left the bag in a shopping cart at the Walmart on CT Switzer Drive in Biloxi. The bookbag was found in the cart by an employee at Walmart and turned into management.

A short time later, a man was seen taking the bookbag from management, saying his wife left it in the store. After leaving Walmart, police say the man used the victim’s Lowes, Sam’s Club and Home Depot credit cards in Biloxi, Gulfport, and D’Iberville. The man attempted to use the victim’s Home Depot card for a purchase totaling $1,352.69.

The suspect is described as a white man, medium build, with a beard. He was last seen wearing a light-colored ball cap with an emblem on the front, a black tank top with a red Nike emblem on the front, and gray and white tennis shoes. The man also has a large tattoo on his right arm that extends from his shoulder to his elbow.

If you recognize this man, call the Biloxi Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 228-435-6112. You can also call the Biloxi Police Department Dispatch at 228-392-0641, email the Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us, call Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898, or submit a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.