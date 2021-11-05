Man charged for vandalizing Channel 7 equipment

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The person who knocked a local television station off the air for almost two days this week was arrested, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

51-year-old Nicholas Johnson is charged with criminal mischief.

Investigators said Johnson cut at least 9 cables behind WJHG completely killing the ability for the station to broadcast.

This security video shows the suspect walking behind the station around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

An employee reported seeing a man outside by the station’s cut cables at the same time the station started experiencing problems.

When the employee asked the man what he was doing, he fled the scene.

Investigators said Johnson could face more state and federal charges.