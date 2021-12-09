Man charged after found vandalizing classrooms at elementary school in George County

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — One man was arrested for allegedly vandalizing several classrooms at Central Elementary School in George County.

Tracy Allen Lawson, 27, was charged by the George County School District (GCSD) Police Department with one count of commercial burglary after an employee spotted him at the school.

Investigators determined that Lawson trespassed and went into the elementary school, vandalized several classrooms, and took several items with him.

Lawson was booked into the George County Regional Correctional Facility and is waiting for his appearance before a Court Judge.

Investigators believe that the burglary was an isolated event, but if you have any more information about this or any other crime on campus, call the GCSD Police Department at 601-947-6993 or Crime Stoppers at 601-947-4811.