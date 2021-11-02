Man arrested in connection to double homicide near Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Georgia man is in jail in connection to a double murder that occurred just across the state line from Jackson County.

Investigators with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation have named Kelly Kennedy the suspect in the death of an elderly couple.

Deputies with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia found Kennedy on Sunday afternoon. He was driving the couple’s missing car near their property in Donaldsonville, Ga.

Authorities said they found the woman’s body at the home, and they believed the man’s body was thrown in the Chattahoochee River.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office dive team was called in to search for the man’s body near Neal’s Landing, a park next to the river in Bascom, Fla.

Divers found the man’s body on Sunday afternoon.

“It’s never easy when we have to get involved in cases like this, but given the circumstances, we were just happy to have resources that could help out a neighboring agency and also just help bring some closure somewhat to a tragic event,” Captain Wesley Burch with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Medical examiners in Florida will perform the autopsy on the man since his body was found across the state line.

The GBI said they plan to identify the victims soon. Kennedy will be officially charged after his warrants are complete.