Man arrested for murder in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested for murder in Monroe County. Officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture of Allen Hoe and said he was charged with murder. The post indicates it was an arrest made by the Monroeville Police Department.

The post was made Thursday. No further details are available at this time. We’ve reached out to members of the sheriff’s office and are waiting to hear back.