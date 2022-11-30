JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man wanted for allegedly killing a Louisiana produce company driver in Jackson earlier this year has been arrested.

Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said Jacob Collins was taken into custody and arrested on an outstanding murder warrant on Saturday, November 26.

Collins was wanted for the murder of Tarik Domino that happened on February 19, 2022, at the Dollar General on Clinton Boulevard.

According to Hearn, Domino was not the intended target of the shooting. Collins is being held on a $500,000 bond.