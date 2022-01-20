Man arrested after reporting his truck stolen in George County

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — One man was arrested on Jan. 13 after he falsely reported his truck missing to George County deputies.

John Lander, was charged with False Reporting of a Crime after deputies served him a warrant.

Lander allegedly filed a report with the George County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) claiming that his truck was stolen. The truck was not stolen, but was purchased by another person in a private sale. Landers was not satisfied with the sale, so he reported the truck as stolen, according to a news release from the GCSO.

Lander was booked into the George County Regional Correctional Facility and given a $1,000 bond. Lander is out on release pending his trial.

The GCSO is continuing to investigate the incident. If you have any information about this or any other crime, call the GCSO at 601-947-4811.