BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge family is in pain as their toddler fights for his life. A grandmother says her one-year-old grandchild was horribly abused.

According to family members, the child, TyShawn Brumfield has been in the hospital for a few days and is in critical condition. His grandmother, Shelia Parker, said a babysitter identified as 36-year-old Howard Youngblood beat and burned TyShawn.

Howard Youngblood

Parker said TyShawn endured brain surgery, has broken bones in his back and cigarette burns on his body. The toddler’s grandmother said he is fighting for his life on a ventilator.

According to arrest documents, TyShawn was taken to a hospital on Thursday, Dec. 15 after he was found unresponsive by his babysitter. Youngblood told Baton Rouge police officers that the child fell on the front steps. However, documents said a doctor later said that the injuries were not consistent with a fall as TyShawn had multiple bleeds in his head and swelling.

Youngblood was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Friday, Dec. 16 on a second-degree cruelty charge.

A GoFundMe was created to help pay for TyShawn’s medical bills. To make a donation, click here.