Man arrested after leading deputies on a high-speed chase, says George County Sheriff’s Office

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after leading George County Sheriffs on a high-speed chase on Sept. 23 through George and Jackson Counties.

George County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) attempted to stop Justin Lee Miller, 31, for a minor traffic violation.

Miller failed to yield and led George County Sheriffs on a 30-minute pursuit that crossed into Jackson County.

The pursuit ended on Highway 63 South in George County after Jackson County Sheriffs deployed spike strips that damaged Miller’s tires, according to a George County sheriff’s office news release.

The chase reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.

Miller was charged by the GSCO with Fleeing Law Enforcement – Reckless or Willful Disregard for Safety, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, according to the release.

Miller is being held in George County Regional Correctional Facility and was given a $7,500 commercial bond on each felony charge and a 24-hour hold with no bond.