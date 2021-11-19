Man arrested after ATV chase, hospital escape in Mississippi

State / Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested a man after an ATV chase, crash and a hospital escape on Friday, November 19.

Deputies said James Raynor was riding an ATV on Burnt Bridge Road when an investigator tried to make a traffic stop. They said Raynor fled the area and crashed the ATV into a ravine.

He was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for his injuries. According to investigators, Raynor, who was in a hospital gown, ran away from the facility. He was arrested on South 17th Avenue a short time later.

“Wearing a hospital gown while running down the road is a good indicator that something is amiss,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.

  • Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Office
  • Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Office

Raynor was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and possession of a controlled substance (meth).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories