Man arrested, accused of sexually abusing a child

UPDATE: (9:15 a.m.) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Gates’ initial charges were dropped. He was charged again after the information was presented to a grand jury. He has since bonded out and is expected back in court next week for an arraignment.

UPDATE: (8:55 a.m.) — Gates is now out of jail.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County man has been arrested, accused of sexually abusing a child in Escambia County, Alabama. Deputies say Dustin Gates sexually abused a child under the age of 12. The case was presented to a grand jury after an investigation. Gates has been charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 and enticing a child for immoral purpose. He’s being held in the Escambia County Detention Center. This mugshot comes from a previous arrest in Baldwin County.

Dustin Gates, Baldwin County Jail

