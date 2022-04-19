BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was arrested by police after allegedly streaming a stabbing on Facebook Live.

The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a location on S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. on Monday night. Officers arrived at approximately 9:52 p.m. and immediately initiated an investigation into reports of a “deceased female,” according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The investigation led to the arrest of Earl Lee Johnson Jr., 35, of Baton Rouge.

BRPD found the body of 34-year-old Janice David of Baton Rouge, inside a vehicle at this location on S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.

Further investigation led investigators to believe David had been beaten and stabbed to death, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Police say Louisiana State Police alerted detectives with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office about “a Facebook Live Video that recorded a male stabbing a female.”

Johnson was arrested a little before 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 18. The arrest was made “prior to being aware of his involvement in David’s murder,” according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

BRPD says Johnson was involved in the theft of a vehicle and was apprehended and arrested for Theft of a Motor Vehicle and Aggravated Flight from an Officer.

Johnson is charged with First Degree Murder in connection with the homicide on S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.

The investigation remains open at this time.