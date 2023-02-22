All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

JONESVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Catahoula Parish authorities have arrested a man after investigating a shooting where the victim received multiple gunshot injuries.

On Sunday, February 19, 2023, at approximately 7:53 PM, the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department received a call in reference to shots fired at an apartment complex on the 1000 block of Early Drive in Jonesville, La. Upon arrival, authorities began to investigate the incident and found that it took place near apartment #134 in which one Black male had been shot multiple times. Further investigation revealed that the victim and suspect had left the scene prior to the officer’s arrival.

NBC 10 learned that investigators discovered that a verbal altercation had quickly escalated into a shooting incident where a 37-year-old Black male was struck several times by gunfire but was able to drive himself away from the scene. According to authorities, the victim called for an ambulance from the Wildsville area en route to the hospital by private vehicle.

Medical officials then intervened and transported the victim to a medical center in Ferriday, La. where he was airlifted to a trauma center. Officials confirmed that the victim was listed in stable condition; however, he will need additional surgeries over the next few days.

During their investigation, authorities went on to arrest Maurice Arnvellous Bachus Jr. and he was charged with Attempted Second-Degree Murder. He is currently being held in custody without a bond.