LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Largo man has been accused of operating a drug house at a pizza restaurant after 11 different drugs were found during a search of the business.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said it began investigating Blerim Ljena, 49, in April after receiving a tip that he was selling a large amount of drugs out of his restaurant, Brickhouse Pizza.

Detectives found 11 different drugs when they searched the restaurant:

1.4 grams of hydrocodone

25 doses of alprazolam

2.1 grams of morphine

12 doses of lorazepam

2.3 grams of dilaudid

6.1 grams of oxycodone

One gram of hydromorphone

37 grams of marijuana

7 grams of cocaine

12.5 ounces of methamphetamine

5 ounces of 1,4 butanediol (GHB)

Ljena was arrested and taken to the Pinellas County Jail, where he was charged with nine counts of possession of a controlled substance, five counts of trafficking amphetamine, one count of unlawful use of a two-way communications device, one count of operating a drug house, one count of trafficking GHB and one count of sale or delivery of controlled substance.