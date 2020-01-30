Man accused of abusing corpse of Paighton Houston captured by U.S. Marshals in Ohio

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This is the latest in the case involving the disappearance of Paighton Houston:
1/29
FREDRICK HAMPTON ARRESTED IN OHIO
Marty Keely with the U.S. Marshals has confirmed that a suspect in the disappearance of Paighton Houston has been captured in Ohio Wednesday night.
According to Keely, Fredrick Hampton, 50, was taken into custody after a warrant for his arrest was issued Jan. 16.
Hampton is accused of abusing Houston’s corpse after the Trussville woman went missing Dec. 21, 2019 at a Birmingham bar. Her remains were found Jan. 3, 2020 in a shallow grave in Hueytown.
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.
