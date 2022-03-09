GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Deputies with the George County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Lucedale woman after she allegedly led deputies on a chase with a stolen vehicle.

The chase happened on March 7 after deputies were called to Highway 98 near Shipman for a report of a stolen vehicle. Deputies spotted the stolen Chevy Impala and tried to pull the vehicle over near Bushy Creek Road.

The driver did not stop and led deputies on a chase through Greene County. The chase ended at Highway 98 near Green Road in the Rocky Creek community, according to a Facebook post from the GCSO.

Jessica Renee Emery, 32, was arrested and charged with:

One count Resisting Arrest (bond set at $2,000)

One count Receiving Stolen Property (bond set at $1,000)

Warrant for a prior charge of Failure to Yield to Blue Lights (bond set at $500)

Emery also violated her parole with the Mississippi Department of Corrections.