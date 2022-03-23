GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The Lucedale Police Department and The George County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing man.

70-year-old Larry James Spicer was last seen Monday, March 21 near the intersection of Cowart Street and Mill Street Extension.

Spicer’s sister-in-law, Jean Hudson said he was last seen getting out of his wife’s truck near Jack’s Hardware.

“He just got away pretty quick and we’ve been searching for him Monday, Tuesday and today,” said Hudson. “So far they have had the helicopter out, and people in the community have gotten together and tried to find him but so far. No luck.”

Spicer was last seen wearing checkered pajama pants and a dark-colored long sleeve shirt.

The missing Veteran’s family said they are worried because he suffers from dementia.

“Different people have said that they have seen him around different places but we can’t find him there,” said Hudson. “He wonders sometimes from time to time, but this is the longest he’s been gone.”

As investigators and those who know Spicer continue to search for him, his sister-in-law has a message for her brother-in-law.

“Larry I love you and we all love you and we all hope you come back home safe and I cant wait to see you again.’

If you have any information on Spicers’ whereabouts you are asked to contact the Lucedale Police Department is 601-947-3261.